Meeting between Czech leader, Dalai Lama private in nature — presidential administration

PRAGUE, August 12. /TASS/. The meeting between Czech President Petr Pavel and the Dalai Lama, which prompted China to suspend contact with the Czech leader, was strictly private, the presidential administration said on its X page.

"The meeting between the president and the Dalai Lama was strictly private. There are currently no direct contacts between the Czech Republic and China at the presidential level. This is not a step [on the part of China] that would change the existing situation," the statement said.

In turn, the Novinky news outlet quoted Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky as saying: "On behalf of Czech diplomacy, I can confirm that the president's visit was strictly private. He visited the Dalai Lama to congratulate him in person on his significant anniversary. The Chinese side should have approached the visit in this way."

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said that the Chinese authorities refuse to maintain any contact with the Czech president because his meeting with the Dalai Lama damaged China's sovereignty.

On July 27, Pavel met with the Dalai Lama in India. He congratulated the religious figure on his 90th birthday.