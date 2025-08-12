Britain concerned about European comments before US-Russia summit — Telegraph

LONDON, August 12. /TASS/. The UK is concerned that numerous statements by European politicians could harm the upcoming meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the White House head Donald Trump, The Telegraph reported citing an unnamed British official.

"Unlike our European colleagues, we are not publicly out there making demands of the Americans. A lot of the way the Europeans seem to be behaving, they’re going to annoy the Americans, they’re going to annoy Trump if they start making demands and if they put out red lines," the source said. He condemned the "unhelpful running commentary" on the topic of the upcoming summit from the Europeans.

The article provides examples of statements by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas. Unlike them, according to The Telegraph, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not publicly declare, for example, the need for Vladimir Zelensky to be invited to the summit in Alaska. According to the article, instead, the head of the British government focused on telephone conversations with leaders of other countries to convey London's position to them.

On August 11, Starmer's representative stated that a peaceful settlement in Ukraine was impossible without taking into account Kiev’s position.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Trump since the latter's return to the White House in January 2025.