MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. After the Alaska summit, US President Donald Trump is unlikely to seek elections in Ukraine, Vladimir Zharikhin, deputy director of the CIS Countries Institute, told TASS in an interview.

"Trump is unlikely to insist with all his force on holding elections [in Ukraine]," he said.

According to the expert, the United States does not have a candidate to meet their interests.

"The current Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Valery Zaluzhny, has a very high positive rating with the people - more than [Vladimir] Zelensky's - and the lowest negative rating among the well-known politicians. But he is a man of London, not Washington. Maybe Trump won't be so interested in replacing Zelensky, who remains Washington's man, with the ambassador in London," Zharikhin explained.

At the same time, the political scientist noted that Kiev's formal response to the election proposal may be a reference to the state of emergency in force in the country, which prohibits polls.

Zharikhin also said that the summit is unlikely to bring a final solution to the Ukrainian issue, but "after this meeting there will be less uncertainty than now. It will be clearer what to talk about, from which position to act, as Trump likes to say, while bargaining over the terms of the peace agreement."

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.