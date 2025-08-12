MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Alexander Syrsky has ordered reserves to be sent to the Donetsk People’s Republic in order to improve the situation near the city of Krasnoarmeisk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine).

"The situation is difficult and it is chasing rapidly but the defense forces are taking all the necessary measures. <...> In particular, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces has allocated additional troops and equipment in order to strengthen defenses," the army said in a statement.

Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier that the situation had sharply deteriorated for the Ukrainian armed forces near Dobropolye, Mirnograd and Krasnoarmeisk. Russian security sources told TASS that Russian troops had cut off the highway connecting Krasnoarmeisk and Dobropolye.