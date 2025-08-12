MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Ukrainians living abroad do not attend pro-Ukrainian rallies, and they speak Russian freely, complained Alexander Alfyorov, head of the Institute of National Remembrance.

"If we are talking about Ukrainians abroad, it pains me very much that these millions of people have not become ambassadors of Ukraine abroad. We hear Russian there, but we don't see comprehensive support for Ukraine. And let's not lie to ourselves that everyone goes out there to rally for Ukraine. Maybe one in ten does so," the Ukrainian newspaper Strana quotes him as saying.

Earlier, new commissioner for the protection of the state language in Ukraine Yelena Ivanovskaya called for the exclusion of Russian from the list of regional languages protected under the European Charter. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by slamming the Kiev regime for infringing on the Russian language in Ukraine.