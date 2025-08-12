Trump to hold talks with European leaders, Zelensky on August 13 — TV channel

NEW YORK, August 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to speak with European leaders and and Vladimir Zelensky by phone on August 13 ahead of his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, NBC News reported.

Trump's call is expected to take place after Zelensky's talks with representatives of European countries. US Vice President JD Vance will join Trump for the conversation.

According to the TV channel, this will likely be followed by another round of talks between Zelensky and representatives of the coalition of countries supporting Kiev, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and a number of EU states. Trump and Vance are not expected to participate in this call.

On August 8, Trump announced that he was looking forward to meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plans for these talks were then confirmed by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov added.