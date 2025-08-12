China breaks off contacts with Czech president over meeting with Dalai Lama — diplomat

BEIJING, August 12. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities refuse to maintain any contact with Czech President Petr Pavel due to his meeting with the 14th Dalai Lama, which damaged China's sovereignty, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said.

"Despite our repeated representations [to the Czech side] and China's strong protest, Czech President Petr Pavel insisted on meeting with the Dalai Lama in India. This is a serious violation of the Czech authorities' political commitments to the Chinese government and damages China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said, commenting on the Czech leader's trip. "In connection with Petr Pavel's provocative actions, China has decided not to maintain any contact with him," the diplomat emphasized.