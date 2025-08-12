GENEVA, August 12. /TASS/. Ukraine's continued battlefield woes have put it in a "vulnerable spot" ahead of Friday’s meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska, according to an article in Switzerland’s Le Temps newspaper.

According to its authors, Ukraine is concerned over the upcoming meeting between the two leaders in Alaska, because "it's in a vulnerable spot." "Essentially, the situation on the battlefield is unfolding not in Ukraine’s favor," the journalists said. For instance, the Russian Armed Forces "are putting very strong pressure on the entire frontline," including advancing near Kherson, to the south of Zaporozhye, as well as near Krasnoarmeysk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine) and Kupyansk.

The article notes that the situation is exacerbated by the inability of the Ukrainian authorities "to resolve the constant lack of personnel due to protracted mobilization." "There have been scandals around alleged harsh methods used by recruiters who must fulfill their quotas," Le Temps reiterated.

Trump said on August 8 that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet on Russian territory after their talks in Alaska.