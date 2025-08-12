BEIRUT, August 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin enters Friday’s meeting with US President Donald Trump in a very favorable position, gaining the upper hand politically while not making "a single concession," Lebanon’s Al Nahar newspaper said.

"It’s still too early to forecast the meeting’s results, however, <...> Putin’s position appears strong," the authors wrote. According to the piece, the very fact that the summit will be held is a big win for the Kremlin, as these negotiations prove that attempts to isolate Moscow have failed. The article went on to say that the Russian leader managed to gain this political advantage "essentially without a single concession," and moreover, he continues to move closer to a Ukraine deal on his terms.

The article also noted that "Zelensky and EU leaders’ hope that relations between Trump and Putin would reach the point of no return" did not come true and was "doomed to fail" from the start, as the Russian leader skillfully calculates his moves.

Trump said on August 8 that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing options for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin, in his words, expects that the two leaders will meet on Russian territory after their talks in Alaska.