Moldova not to allow law-breaking parties to participate in parliamentary elections — PM

CHISINAU, August 11. /TASS/. The Moldovan government will not allow parties suspected of violating laws to participate in the September 28 parliamentary elections and may cancel the results of the vote, like in neighboring Romania, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

"We need to ensure that the government agencies exclude those who violate the law from participating in the elections. We need to focus on this," he told newspaper Ziarul de Garda in an interview.

When asked whether the government can cancel the election results if they do not suit the ruling Action and Solidarity Party, the prime minister recalled the existence of a law that "says very clearly under what conditions the voting results are approved. As I said, the authorities should document violations. We are witnessing attempts to illegally finance various parties from abroad through the Shor criminal group," Recean explained, referring to Ilan Shor, head of the Pobeda bloc. According to the prime minister, "in the current elections, Russia supported various parties in Moldova, including pro-European ones, to mislead voters."

On Monday, the Justice Ministry demanded a judicial dissolution of the parties belonging to the Pobeda bloc, accusing them of having links with the dissolved Shor party. The ministry's statement lists political parties Renaissance, Chance, The Power of Alternative and Salvation of Moldova. The claim was initiated on the basis of the law "On Political Parties" and evidence provided by the Central Election Commission and the Information and Security Service. According to this information, on July 6, 2025, the leaders of these organizations participated in a congress in Moscow, coordinated by Shor. At the congress, the politician announced the creation of the Pobeda electoral bloc and presented plans to participate in the parliamentary elections.

The Constitutional Court declared the Shor party unconstitutional in 2023.