Trump sure can bring Putin, Zelensky to negotiating table

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. The head of the US administration Donald Trump believes that he will eventually be able to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky to the negotiating table on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"Ultimately, I’m going to put the two of them in a room, I’ll be there or won’t be there, and I think it’ll get solved," Trump said at a press conference at the White House, referring to Putin and Zelensky.

The head of the Washington administration did not rule out that the meeting with Putin scheduled for August 15 in Alaska could be constructive for the Ukrainian settlement.

"I expect to have a meeting with Putin that I think it'll be good, but it might be bad," Trump said. "I'm here for one reason, to get rid of the war that somebody else started. It should have never happened and if I could end it - great."

Republican Trump blamed the previous US president, Democrat Joe Biden, for the conflict.

"Look, this is Joe Biden's war. This is not my war, " he said.