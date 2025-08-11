Trump describes his upcoming meeting with Putin a ‘feel out’ one

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a feel-out conversation.

"So, this is really a feel out meeting a little bit," Trump said at a White House press conference. According to Trump, the Russian leader "invited [him] to get involved" in a possible settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

"I believe, he wants to get it over with," the US President said.

Last week, Trump said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Later Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed plans for these talks. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov said.