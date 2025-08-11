{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin-Trump Alaska Summit

Trump describes his upcoming meeting with Putin a ‘feel out’ one

According to Trump, the Russian leader "invited him to get involved" in a possible settlement of the crisis in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, August 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump described his upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a feel-out conversation.

"So, this is really a feel out meeting a little bit," Trump said at a White House press conference. According to Trump, the Russian leader "invited [him] to get involved" in a possible settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

"I believe, he wants to get it over with," the US President said.

Last week, Trump said that he expects to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Later Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed plans for these talks. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov said.

Zelensky’s inner circle transfers $50 mln every month to UAE accounts — Turkish newspaper
At the same time, it published no documents to prove the transfers, according to Aydinlik
Keeping Kiev out of NATO must be 'item one' of any Ukraine peace deal — US expert
According to Steve Gill, the regions that voted to leave Ukraine and join Russia should be recognized by the international community
Russian troops liberate Lunacharskoye community in Donetsk region over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,335 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
US extends delay on duties against China for another three months — CNBC
According to the official, the document was signed by US President Donald Trump on Sunday evening
London continues attempts to disrupt peace settlement in Ukraine — Russian embassy
"This policy once again confirms the opportunistic approach of the European capitals, which are hoping to further use Ukraine as an anti-Russian battering ram," the Russian embassy said
Sea is becoming main scene of the West's anti-Russian policy — Maritime Board chief
Nikolay Patrushev highlighted the rising military threats posed by NATO navies in the Baltic, Black Sea, and Arctic regions
Israel close to completing campaign against Hamas, ‘Iranian axis’ — Netanyahu
Last week, Israel’s war cabinet approved the prime minister’s plan for establishing control of the city of Gaza and expanding operation throughout the entire Palestinian enclave
Yevgeny Kaspersky: My quest is to save the world
Kaspersky founder and CEO in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Ukraine, the West on the verge of defeat, and Trump tries to prevent it — expert
The US leader is desperate to avoid it, but he has no understanding of the overall situation, no ideas and so just keeps concocting variations of the ceasefire idea, Michael Brenner noted
Azerbaijan, Armenia to ink agreement on border delimitation under separate deal
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint peace declaration following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington August 8
Press review: Putin, Trump to meet in Alaska and NATO defense hike sparks EU rift
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 11th
Russian servicemen integrate UAV with hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher
"The teams of attack UAVs from the 5th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 51st Guards Army of the Southern Military District strike enemy strongholds and manpower in the Krasnoarmeysk direction by FPV drones," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Ukraine’s foreign trade deficit hit $18.3 bln in six months
According to estimates of economists, this is the record high collapse of the trade balance
Top Armenian diplomat briefs Lavrov on PM’s contacts with US, Azerbaijani leaders
The Russian foreign minister stressed the importance of lasting peace between Baku and Yerevan in light of the trilateral top-level agreements that were reached in 2020-2022 under Russia’s central role
Trump sure can bring Putin, Zelensky to negotiating table
The head of the Washington administration did not rule out that the meeting with Putin scheduled for August 15 in Alaska could be constructive for the Ukrainian settlement
Herman Gref: I am a long-run player
Sberbank CEO in Top Officials, a special project by TASS
Europe won’t recognize Ukraine's territorial concessions — Polish PM
Donald Tusk also emphasized that a potential exchange of territories between Moscow and Kiev cannot be discussed without Ukraine
EU-US agreement on imports of American energy resources unfeasible — expert
"Declared volumes of supplies are above US exports of energy resources to all countries of the globe," President of the Greek-Russian Club Dialogos Theodoros Ignatiadis noted
Sukhoi SuperJet crashes near Moscow with crew on board during test flight after repairs
They took off from Zhukovsky Airport for flight testing
Kiev loses almost 4,000 soldiers, mercenaries in fighting near LPR in past week — expert
The enemy suffered the most casualties in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup West which is operating in the Kupyansk and Svatovo-Kremennaya sectors of the line of engagement in the LPR, Andrey Marochko said
Russia to play football friendlies at home in November against Peru, Chile
The matches are scheduled in St. Petersburg and Sochi
US President Trump eyes constructive talks with Putin in Alaska this week
According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Putin and Trump will "undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis"
European Commission president to take part in August 13 online EU meeting with Trump
German government spokesperson, Stefan Kornelius, said earlier that the heads of state and government of Germany, Finland, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, and Ukraine, as well as the European Council president and the NATO chief will take part in "various rounds" of these consultations
Russian stock indices speed up growth after Trump confirms his meeting with Putin
According to the trading data, as of 05:58 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 2.24% to 2,990 points
Erdogan hails peace agreement between Baku, Yerevan
The agreement is a historic step on a path to lasting peace in the South Caucasus, the Turkish leader emphasized
Trump says he was bothered by Zelensky's statements on territorial issues
The American leader emphasized that he "disagrees with what Zelensky has done, very, very severely"
Trump says agreements on land swaps between Russia, Ukraine can be expected
Touching on such allegedly potential swaps, the US leader noted that this would be "for the good of Ukraine"
European politicians try hindering US attempts to resolve Ukrainian conflict — Medvedev
"The agonizing Bandera regime is in a panic recruiting the vilest scum of humanity to fight at the battlefront," Medvedev stated
Russian banks’ portfolio of loans to individuals unchanged in July — regulator
In June, activity in the retail segment of the lending market remained low
US hurries to prepare Trump-Putin meeting, location yet to be determined — CNN
The TV channel calls the upcoming summit "the biggest test yet of Trump’s long-held faith in face-to-face diplomacy"
Germany to organize online meeting on Ukraine on August 13 on eve of Putin-Trump summit
"Among other things, further options for pressure on Russia will be considered at the talks," Stefan Kornelius, the official representative of the German government, said
BP's Bob Dudley on working in Russia: 'We have the trust'
In an interview with TASS, Dudley talks about leaving BP, outlines the reasons why oil prices are unlikely to return to $100 per barrel and reveals the ways to gain the trust necessary for working in Russia
Hungary promises Russia to thwart EU attempts to interfere with Putin-Trump summit
Peter Szijjarto stressed that the Hungarian side was interested in the success of the summit
Nearly 70 people die, over 360 get injured in Gaza in past day — health ministry
The overall death toll from Israeli attacks since October 2023 has climbed to 61,499, with more than 153,000 people being wounded
Ukraine’s military describes Kupyansk frontline situation as tense
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said that the Ukrainian troops were now in defense
Israeli warplanes flying low over Damascus — TV
According to the Al Hadath television channel, Israeli warplanes have not yet delivered any strikes on ground targets
Alaska meeting between Putin, Trump is about to be historic, US anti-war activist says
Greg Mello who heads the Los Alamos Study Group in New Mexico stressed that Russia's core demands are reasonable and entirely aligned with US and European interests
Almost half of accidents at sea due to ship defects — Maritime Board
The Russian government approved the 2035 Shipbuilding Industry Development Strategy to revamp the navy and the civilian fleet and shipbuilding facilities, Nikolay Patrushev recalled
Moldovan opposition leader calls on citizens to occupy central square until gov't resigns
Supporters of the Pobeda bloc are already holding non-stop rallies near the detention center where head of the Gagauz Autonomy Evghenia Gutsul is being held
Russia has other advanced weapons along with Oreshnik — senior diplomat
Commenting on the potential deployment of Russian weapons to new regions, Ryabkov noted, "It would be absolutely wrong, irresponsible of me to disclose concrete geographical locations"
Planned Putin-Trump meeting may suggest contours of Ukraine deal outlined — expert
According to Peter Kuznick, Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, this is a very positive step in the right direction
SGTT CEO: Power Machines may remain Siemens’ partner even after the exit from SGTT
The CEO of Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (SGTT) Nico Paetzold in an interview with TASS
Dyatlov pass mystery victims could have been on KGB mission — researcher
The conclusion is based on recent data about the ties between the KGB and the Dyatlov expedition members who died under bizarre circumstances in the North Urals in 1959
Krasheninnikov volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka sends 9-kilometer ash plume into sky
"The ash plume drifted 1,114 kilometers east from the volcano," the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said
Trump allows Putin to get advantage in resolving Ukraine conflict — US leader’s ex-adviser
According to John Bolton, the US leader has allowed Vladimir Putin to get first mover advantage by putting his peace plan on the negotiating table first
EU sics 'lapdog' Zelensky against Trump to torpedo US-Russia deal — opposition politician
"The American Democrats are eager to regain power, and if Putin and Trump come to an agreement, the liberal wing risks losing its political foothold," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Russian deputy foreign minister hopes Putin-Trump talks will help to normalize ties
The forthcoming top-level meeting could allow to facilitate resolution of certain issues, such as resumption of direct air service, Sergey Ryabkov added
Some countries to try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting, Russian official warns
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Telegram administration to block numerous channels for doxxing and extortion
Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov warned the scammers not to waste their time on creating clone channels, because they will also be blocked sooner or later
Other countries will do without Zelensky's advice — Russian MFA
"The only ones who need Zelensky's care are the people of Ukraine, but Zelensky doesn't care about them," Maria Zakharova said
Russia must consistently implement its maritime policy — Maritime Board chief
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that Russia's status as a great maritime power could only be preserved through high levels of interdepartmental coordination
Kalashnikov Group has sufficient capacities to produce AK-12K, RPL-20 arms — CEO
A large batch of AK-12K assault rifles has arrived for Battlegroup Dnepr forces that are now using these weapons
First train with Russian military personnel arrives in Belarus for Zapad-2025 exercise
According to the Belarussian Defense Ministry’s press service, Zapad-2025 represents the primary phase of the joint training between the armies of Russia and Belarus this year
Air defenses down seven drones attacking Moscow in one hour — mayor
"Two more drones flying towards Moscow have been shot down", Sergey Sobyanin said
Ukraine’s Odessa to protest against political repressions in Ukraine
Kurdish units put on high alert in Syria’s Raqqa — media
"We call on the Syrian government <…> to prevent the derailment of our agreements and accords, to refrain from any actions leading to the escalation of tension, and preserve civil peace throughout entire Aleppo’s territory and in other areas," the SDF command said in a statement
Vitaly Saveliev: We can take a punch
The CEO of Aeroflot in Top Business Officials: a special project from TASS
UK mercenary killed in Ukraine three weeks after signing contract
Alan Robert Williams' body has not yet been found, and, therefore, he is listed as missing, but his fellow soldiers confirmed his death
India mulls possibility to buy Russia’s Su-57, US’ F-35 fighters — newspaper
According to the publication, the IAF is in dire need of an increase in the number of fighter squadrons
Russian forces advancing near Poltavka, Rusinov Yar in Donbass region — official
Denis Pushilin pointed out that Russia’s Armed Forces fully control the situation along the entire line of engagement in the DPR
Europeans urge Trump to speak with Russia after ceasefire, to protect Europe’s interests
The EU leaders expressed the view that the current line of contact in Ukraine should serve as the starting point for negotiations on territories
EU already lost more than one trillion euro on anti-Russian sanctions — expert
This amount will grow, President of the Greek-Russian Club Dialogos Theodoros Ignatiadis noted
Libya to set up committee for oil contracts audit
According to its text, the committee is tasked with "legal, technical and financial due diligence of all the contracts made in these two sectors over the last five years and checking the extent to which the parties to the agreement abide by Libyan laws"
Putin, Dutch prime minister discuss situation over Russian embassy in Hague
The Netherlands initiated the telephone conversation
China condemns politicizing technological, economic issues — diplomat
Li Jian stressed that the United States’ export restrictions "disrupt the stability of global production and supply chains and don’t meet the interests of either of the sides"
Russia to ensure Kaliningrad Region’s security by all necessary means — MFA
Earlier, US Army Europe and Africa Commander General Christopher Donahue spoke about the possibility of an attack on Kaliningrad
Air defenses down another two drones heading towards Moscow — mayor
Sergey Sobyanin said response teams are working at the site where the debris came down
Chinese brands take 55% of Russia’s automobile market in July 2025 — research
Two brands demonstrated particularly distinguished results in the reporting period as GAC sold 2,800 cars and Chery sold 13,500 units, analysts said
Israel must explain killing of journalists in Gaza Strip — German Foreign Ministry
If Israel says that the attack was directed at one person, it is necessary to answer the question of why a total of five of his colleagues were killed, a representative of the ministry noted
Trump recalled how Orban ruled out Kiev’s victory over Russia
"A friend of mine said that Russia is tough because they just keep on fighting," the US leader said
Ukrainian military say join Russian army to protect Ukraine
Earlier, activists of the Caravan of Anti-Fascists from Italy, Germany and France laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Fraternal cemetery and sang Victory Day and Katyusha during a visit to Melitopol
Companies not submitting 2.2 mln tons of coal to Russian Railways for carriage
"According to data in the review of the Institute of Economy and Transport Development, export coal volumes not submitted for loading under agreed nominations amounted to 1.3 mln metric tons, and 900,000 metric tons in the domestic traffic," Russian Railways said
Putin holds phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan — Kremlin
According to the statement, the call was initiated by Yerevan
Putin decrees that military garb be Russian-made
The decree comes into force from today
Trade with Russia might be normalized, Trump says
The US leader responded positively to the question whether normal trade may restart between the US and Russia, adding that "Russia has a very valuable piece of land"
IN BRIEF: What is known about peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
The agreement was signed by Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia and Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan in Washington on August 8
Russia-US summit unlikely to immediately settle Ukrainian issue — Chinese expert
Cui Heng said the agreement could face rejection from Europe and Ukraine due to the deep-seated contradictions accumulated over the past three years
EU seeks to make sure Zelensky takes part in Alaska summit — media
The media outlet notes that the idea that Europe would somehow also be represented "seems to be a lost cause"
Maritime Board takes measures to increase Russian ports capacity
The board pays special attention to the transport infrastructure
Moldova not to allow law-breaking parties to participate in parliamentary elections — PM
"We are witnessing attempts to illegally finance various parties from abroad through the Shor criminal group," Dorin Recean said
Kalashnikov gunmaker supplies Russian troops with upgraded long-endurance recon drone
It is powered and data is transmitted via a cable
Putin goes into Alaska meeting with Trump already a winner — media
Analyst Ozay Sendir noted that the West is currently fragmented, with EU countries urging the US president not to accept any Ukraine settlement plan that ignores their views and warning against a peace deal that would close Kiev’s path to NATO membership
Responsible for Nord Stream blowing up to be punished — Russian Permanent Mission to UN
"As you know, the ‘effective’ investigations of Denmark and Sweden ended with zero results," Dmitry Polyansky said
Germany proposes 1 bln euro deal to US to reject sanctions against Nord Stream 2
The EU leaders will discuss the future of the Nord Stream 2 project at the September 24-25 summit, according to official information
Russia’s moves on INF Treaty guided by security concerns — MFA
As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized, there are situations when it is necessary to act preemptively and anticipate certain steps a potential adversary may take
Europe is trying to spite Trump for tariffs with Zelensky’s help — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk claims that European leaders - namely those of France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Britain, and Finland - along with the European Commission, are actively complicating American foreign policy
Press review: Russia ends missile moratorium while EU may not jointly buy US arms for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 5th
Moscow court fines Telegram $44,000 for breach of content blocking rules
The press service of the court did not give details of prohibited information serving as the cause for the fine
Kremlin confirms that Putin-Trump summit to take place in Alaska on August 15
"It seems quite logical that our delegation should simply fly across the Bering Strait, and that such an important and long-awaited summit between the leaders of the two countries should be held there," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said
EU foreign policy chief calls for transatlantic unity, pressure on Russia
"Transatlantic unity, support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia is how we will end this war," Kaja Kallas wrote
American media do not want to tell the truth about Russia — US radio host
According to Steve Gill, "fair and accurate media coverage in both eastern Ukraine, and the real economic, political, and social conditions in Russia would be a huge step in restoring better US and Russia relations"
EU to work on 19 package of sanctions against Russia — Kallas
The chief of the European diplomacy believes the EU should not discuss concessions until Russia agrees to a full and unconditional truce
Russia’s trade with Africa to grow as alternative payments launched — ambassador
Trade within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is estimated at $10-20 bln a year, dominated by Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire
What is known about consequences of overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Russian regions
One person was killed and two were injured in a drone attack on the Nizhny Novgorod Region
Ukraine's intelligence network is in crisis, Russian Federal Security Service says
According to the report, the lack of trained agents and reduced financial aid from Western partners have impacted the Ukrainian Security Service's activities in Russia
Trump not sure in success of talks on Ukraine, but thinks it’s worth trying — JD Vance
US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15
'Sobering effect' for West, response to blackmail: what senior Russian diplomat said
Sergey Ryabkov noted that the West has taken note of Russia's signal about withdrawing from the moratorium on the deployment of medium-and short-range missiles, which has had a sobering effect
Tatyana Bakalchuk: I dared to take risks and it paid off
The CEO of Wildberries, Russia’s largest Internet retailer, in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
