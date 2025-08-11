MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party (banned in Ukraine) and head of the Other Ukraine movement, argues that Europe is exploiting the Ukrainian conflict to oppose the United States and its president, Donald Trump, on a personal level. In his opinion piece on Smotrim.ru, Medvedchuk suggests that Europe’s motivations are driven by strategic interests rather than genuine concern for Ukraine.

"Europe is playing its own game, and the Ukrainian conflict, for the most part, is just a backdrop," Medvedchuk writes. He points out that while Trump imposed a 15-percent duty on EU goods, Brussels is to open its markets to American exports with a zero tariff, representing a significant challenge to European economic interests. According to him, behind the veneer of cooperation lies a calculated strategy to counteract Trump’s political moves.

Medvedchuk claims that European leaders - namely those of France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Britain, and Finland - along with the European Commission, are actively complicating American foreign policy. He notes that their recent statements, made ahead of the scheduled talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, aim to influence the negotiations.

"First, they are trying to force Zelensky into bilateral talks with Russia, and second, they are insisting that Zelensky set the terms," Medvedchuk observes.

He asserts that these European conditions are deliberately designed to derail the negotiations, emphasizing that Russia would never accept them. "Are European leaders truly enamored with Zelensky to the point of opposing Washington’s policies? Unlikely. Their real goal is to spite the United States, and they’re doing so by backing a figure they see as a controlled puppet," Medvedchuk concludes.

Regarding the upcoming talks, Trump has expressed hope for a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15, a plan confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov. The discussions are expected to focus on exploring options for a long-term peace settlement in Ukraine. This will be the first face-to-face encounter between Putin and Trump since Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025.

Meanwhile, a joint declaration issued by the European Commission, along with leaders from Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Finland, and Britain, urges Trump to negotiate with Russia only under the condition of a ceasefire and with a focus on safeguarding Ukraine and European security interests. The document, published ahead of the planned Trump-Putin summit, underscores Europe’s intent to influence the diplomatic process and prioritize regional stability.