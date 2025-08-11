Europe won’t recognize Ukraine's territorial concessions — Polish PM

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. European countries will not accept a settlement to the Ukrainian conflict that involves territorial concessions to Moscow because they do not want to allow Russia to grow stronger, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters.

"The Russian authorities must understand that the West, the European states, will not accept Russia's conditions," Tusk said at a press conference. The prime minister explained that he was referring to possible territorial concessions by Ukraine. "We cannot allow Russia to emerge from this war even stronger," he added. Tusk also emphasized that a potential exchange of territories between Moscow and Kiev cannot be discussed without Ukraine.

On August 8, US President Donald Trump said that Washington is proposing territorial concessions by Kiev and the return of parts of Ukraine under Russian control by Moscow. In this regard, the US leader warned that [Vladimir] Zelensky should be ready "to sign something."

On the same day, Trump announced that he was looking forward to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plans for these talks were then confirmed by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, the leaders will focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects the next meeting between Putin and Trump to take place on Russian territory, Ushakov added.