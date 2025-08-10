European leaders seeking to speak with Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin — agency

NEW YORK, August 10. /TASS/. European leaders are seeking to organize talks with US President Donald Trump ahead of his meeting with the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska, Bloomberg said, citing its sources.

According to the sources, European leaders want to talk to Trump before Friday when he is expected to meet with Putin. The initiative followed intensive diplomatic contacts over the weekend. Thus, US Vice President JD Vance met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Saturday. On Sunday, EU ambassadors were informed about the upcoming talks and an online meeting of the top EU diplomats will be convened on Monday.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with hos Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing option for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He also said that the Kremlin expected that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.