US Vice President hails upcoming Putin-Trump summit as breakthrough of US diplomacy

NEW YORK, August 10. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance has described the agreement on a meeting between the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, as a serious breakthrough of US diplomacy.

"This is a major breakthrough for American diplomacy," he said in an interview with Fox News.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The date and venue were later confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, who said that the Russian and US presidents will focus on discussing option for reaching a lasting settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He also said that the Kremlin expected that the two leaders will meet in Russia’s territory after their talks in Alaska.