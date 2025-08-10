White House considers possibility of Zelensky participating in Russia-US talks — NBC

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The White House is reportedly considering the possibility of inviting Vladimir Zelensky to the negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, NBC News reported, citing a US official and three other sources.

"Discussions are underway," one source told the channel. A White House representative added that it is "absolutely possible."

On Friday, Trump announced his intention to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. The plans for these talks were subsequently confirmed by Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov. According to Ushakov, Putin and Trump will focus on discussing options to achieve a long-term peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. The Kremlin expects that the next meeting between Putin and Trump will take place on Russian territory, Ushakov emphasized.