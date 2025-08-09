Starmer, Macron intend to work with Trump on settlement in Ukraine — official

LONDON, August 9. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation in Ukraine, his office said in a statement.

"They discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, reiterating their unwavering support to President [Vladimir] Zelensky and to securing a just and lasting peace for the Ukrainian people.," the statement said.

According to the office, they welcomed the efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the conflict in Ukraine and discussed ways to continue working closely with Trump and Zelensky in the coming days.

Starmer and Macron "agreed to remain in close contact."