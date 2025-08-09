British foreign secretary holds talks on Ukraine with Vance, Yermak, Umerov

LONDON, August 9. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy has held talks on Ukraine with US Vice President JD Vance, head of Vladimir Zelensky's office Andrey Yermak, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and national security advisers to European leaders.

"Today I hosted a meeting with Andrey Yermak, Rustem Umerov, JD Vance and European National Security Advisers at Chevening House to discuss the next steps for peace in Ukraine. The UK’s support for Ukraine remains ironclad as we continue working towards a just and lasting peace," he wrote on X.