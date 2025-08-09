US makes progress in negotiations with Kiev, NATO allies on Ukraine — Axios

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. The US administration has made significant progress in negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis with Kiev and NATO allies in the UK, correspondent of the American portal Axios Barak Ravid reported citing sources.

"A U.S. official tells me "today’s hours-long meetings produced significant progress toward President [Donald] Trump’s goal of bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, ahead of President Trump and President [Vladimir] Putin’s upcoming meeting in Alaska," he wrote on X.

Earlier, Axios reported that representatives of the United States, Ukraine and some European countries will hold a meeting in the UK this weekend to agree on a position ahead of the summit of the leaders of the United States and Russia on August 15.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said Putin and Trump "will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis." According to Ushakov, the Kremlin expects that the next meeting of the two leaders after the Alaska talks will be held on Russian territory.