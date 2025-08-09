Europe should take active part in settlement in Ukraine — Macron

PARIS, August 9. /TASS/. Europe should actively participate in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, said French President Emmanuel Macron after a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Vladimir Zelensky.

"The future of Ukraine cannot be decided without the Ukrainians themselves," the French leader wrote on X. "The Europeans will also certainly be part of the solution, as it concerns their own security."

Macron also added that Paris, Berlin and London "are determined to continue supporting Ukraine," building on the work done within the framework of the so-called Coalition of the Willing.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he expects to hold a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska on August 15. Then the date and venue of these talks were confirmed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, Putin and Trump "will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis." According to Ushakov, the Kremlin expects that the next meeting of the two leaders after the Alaska talks will be held on Russian territory.