{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Europe should take active part in settlement in Ukraine — Macron

French President said that Paris, Berlin and London "are determined to continue supporting Ukraine"

PARIS, August 9. /TASS/. Europe should actively participate in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, said French President Emmanuel Macron after a telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Vladimir Zelensky.

"The future of Ukraine cannot be decided without the Ukrainians themselves," the French leader wrote on X. "The Europeans will also certainly be part of the solution, as it concerns their own security."

Macron also added that Paris, Berlin and London "are determined to continue supporting Ukraine," building on the work done within the framework of the so-called Coalition of the Willing.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he expects to hold a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska on August 15. Then the date and venue of these talks were confirmed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, Putin and Trump "will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis." According to Ushakov, the Kremlin expects that the next meeting of the two leaders after the Alaska talks will be held on Russian territory.

US makes progress in negotiations with Kiev, NATO allies on Ukraine — Axios
Earlier, Axios reported that representatives of the United States, Ukraine and some European countries will hold a meeting in the UK this weekend to agree on a position ahead of the summit of the leaders of the United States and Russia on August 15
Read more
Zero rate leads to dramatic growth of uncovered demand — Central Bank
Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Alexey Zabotkin said that inflation may not merely grow but go out of control
Read more
Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk Region strategic military error — Lukashenko
Belarusian President said that in the event of a repetition of the situation in the Kursk Region, agreements with Russia do not oblige Minsk to send troops there
Read more
Number of injured in chairlift collapse in Russia’s Nalchik climbs to eight
It was clarified that two of those injured had been discharged following a medical checkup
Read more
Signing of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement should not be delayed — Aliyev
"What happened today between Azerbaijan and Armenia will also be very important for the entire region and all those who want peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus," the president noted
Read more
France should join Russia-US peace initiative instead of arming Ukraine — politician
Leader of France’s Les Patriotes party Florian Philippot believes that the US president’s statements "shocked European warmongers"
Read more
Evacuation of 19 settlements starts in Kiev-controlled part of Donetsk People’s Republic
Reports say there are 109 children in these settlements
Read more
Ukraine was unprepared for Russia’s daring Operation Pipeline in Kursk — top commander
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky admitted that the Russian army’s operation had made it more complicated for Ukrainian forces to retreat from the Kursk Region
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting not for nothing, specific agreements must be on table — expert
Vladimir Zharikhin opined that the president of the United States has a certain influence on European countries and, especially, on Vladimir Zelensky's team
Read more
Russian army takes Ukrainian near Volchansk under fire control — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that enemy units located near Volchansk are trying to resist
Read more
Kremlin confirms that Putin-Trump summit to take place in Alaska on August 15
"It seems quite logical that our delegation should simply fly across the Bering Strait, and that such an important and long-awaited summit between the leaders of the two countries should be held there," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Russia not to be defeated in Ukraine — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader reiterated that Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world
Read more
Zelensky undesirable at talks table because he can ruin everything — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk stressed that Russia rightly views Zelensky as lacking both the resources and strategic vision needed to sustain the war or achieve a meaningful agreement
Read more
Azerbaijan, Armenia, US adopt declaration on peace settlement — White House
The sides also agreed to create a transportation corridor between Azerbaijan and Armenia
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about thwarted Ukrainian drone attack on Sochi
According to a TASS correspondent, vacationers were evacuated from the beaches and outdoor pools in Sirius, rescuers and hotel staff ushered them to safety
Read more
Belarus remains ready to host trilateral talks of Putin, Trump, Zelensky — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian president, Vladimir Putin will be pleased to meet for negotiations in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and the American leader will be satisfied with the venue as well
Read more
Normalization between Russia, Germany to depend on Putin-Trump talks — opinion
According to Erich Vad, energy cooperation between his country and Russia, in particular, the use of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will also depend on the results of the Putin-Trump meeting
Read more
US has no plan to recognize Palestine, wants to destroy Hamas — VP Vance
JD Vance pointed to "the lack of a functional government" in Palestine
Read more
Belarus never offered Russia to help with Ukraine, fearing NATO invasion — Lukashenko
Under such a scenario, in the president's words, Belarus will be exposed to missile strikes
Read more
Russian defense chief calls for boosting capabilities against drone attacks in Kaliningrad
Andrey Belousov has made a working visit to Russia’s westernmost Kalininingrad Region, inspecting the Baltic Fleet’s military and social facilities
Read more
Germany makes quiet decision to stop work of leading Russian media — source
According to the source, "there are plans to increase pressure on the Russian media representatives, including their family"
Read more
Russia, Venezuela discuss biosecurity, BTWC violations by US — Foreign Ministry
The Sides noted the need for further close coordination both in bilateral format and at relevant multilateral fora, primarily within the framework of the BTWC and the UN
Read more
Trump says Putin-Zelensky meeting unnecessary for his talks with Russian president
"I'll do whatever I can to stop the killing," US leader pointed out
Read more
Alaska summit overturns West's previous approaches to Russia — expert
"The demonstration of the fact that Russia and the United States are linked by a common destiny cannot but create a special atmosphere around this meeting," Karpovich said
Read more
Introduction of 100% tariff likely to shift chipmaking from Taiwan to US — newspaper
Taipei Times quoted expert Arisa Liu who noted that Donald Trump previously used a "carrot strategy," using incentives such as raising the investment tax credit for chip makers to 35% to encourage investment in semiconductor manufacturing
Read more
Russia firmly supports reunification of Ukrainian children with their families
According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the necessary work is being conducted through the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, Maria Lvova-Belova
Read more
Kiev denies media reports about Trump settlement plan
"No media outlet is aware of any plans because quite a different process is actually taking place," head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Andrey Kovalenko said
Read more
Russian envoy invited to memorial events in Japan’s Nagasaki for first time in years
"Unfortunately, a decision was made under Prime Minister Kishida several years ago to politicize these activities, which I believe was a mistake," Nikolay Nozdryov added
Read more
London police begin detentions at rally in support of Palestine Action
Activists with slogans "I Am Against Genocide, I Support Palestine Action" staged a sit-in protest
Read more
Chairlift collapses in resort area in Russia's Kabardino-Balkaria
Six people were injured with five of them hospitalized
Read more
Lukashenko dismisses rumors about Russia's plans to attack Poland as 'complete stupidity'
The Belarusian president warned that the West should be more concerned about losing Ukraine entirely
Read more
UK mercenary killed in Ukraine three weeks after signing contract
Alan Robert Williams' body has not yet been found, and, therefore, he is listed as missing, but his fellow soldiers confirmed his death
Read more
Ukraine loses over 1,395 troops in special military operation zone in past day
Ukraine forces lost up to 195 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 230 troops in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup West, up to 235 service members in the area of responsibility of Battlegroup South
Read more
Secondary anti-Russian sanctions will hit US economy, Trump's image — Reuters
According to the report, Washington's adoption of such measures will entail side effects for the United States, causing an increase in oil prices, complicating the prospects for the Trump administration to conclude trade agreements with India and China
Read more
Analyst expects US pressure on India to be short-lived
According to Andrey Sushentsov, "Trump’s negotiation tactics include the use of pressure to ensure better terms for the US but if this approach fails, the president prefers to declare a victory, quietly canceling his earlier decisions"
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting should be expected to take place late next week — TASS source
According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov’s previous statements, Moscow "is amenable" to the US proposal to hold a personal meeting between the Russian and US presidents
Read more
Russia's sovereignty over Southern Kuril Islands beyond doubt — senator
Natalya Nikonorova also addressed recent Japanese claims, saying that their statements about the events of August 1945 distort historical facts
Read more
Russia-US summit likely to address Arctic cooperation, expert says
US President Donald Trump announced that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15
Read more
Russia, US to devote coming days to preparing for Alaska summit — Kremlin aide
"It will be a difficult process, but we will work on it actively and intensively," Yury Ushakov noted
Read more
Europe should take active part in settlement in Ukraine — Macron
French President said that Paris, Berlin and London "are determined to continue supporting Ukraine"
Read more
India to lose over $20 bln in two years if rejecting Russian oil — report
The US introduced extra 25% duties for India in connection with its acquisition of Russian oil and oil products
Read more
Trump has invitation to visit Russia — Kremlin aide
"Looking ahead, it is natural to focus on holding the next meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on Russian territory," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Russia, Ukraine to have ordinary border following special op, Belarusian president hopes
Alexander Lukashenko said that it is necessary to reach an agreement for the terms to be defined
Read more
China happy with Russia, US maintaining contacts — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader outlined China’s principled position and said that there are no simple solutions to complex problems
Read more
Gas explosion at industrial site in Russia’s Bashkortostan Region leaves 36 injured
The facility belongs to the Bashkir Soda Company
Read more
Belarus’ military industry strong enough to wage modern war in Ukraine — Lukashenko
The president stated that there are enough resources to mobilize human and economic resources in Russia and Belarus
Read more
Six soldiers killed in ammunition explosion in southern Lebanon — TV
According to it, the detonation occurred when a unit of engineering troops was dismantling an arms depot belonging to the Shiite militia Hezbollah
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting may take place on August 11 — Fox News
On August 7, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Moscow and Washington had agreed on a meeting between the leaders in the coming days
Read more
Representatives of Ukraine, US, EU to meet in UK to discuss Putin-Trump summit — outlet
The details of the meeting and the composition of the participants are still being agreed upon, Axios writes
Read more
Trump should bring the subs home, stop treating Russia as an enemy — American expert
Doug Bandow, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Cato Institute, stressed that the Russian policy poses no threat to America
Read more
Top Venezuelan diplomat slams US move to raise reward for President Maduro’s arrest
According to Yvan Gil Pinto, this spectacle is meant to distract attention from the United States’ domestic problems
Read more
Some countries to try to disrupt Putin-Trump meeting, Russian official warns
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15
Read more
Crew Dragon spacecraft with cosmonaut Peskov undocks from ISS
The spacecraft is expected to splash down off the coast of California at 7:33 p.m. GMT on August 9
Read more
Japanese MFA accuses USSR of attack to play down US atom bombings — Russian lawmaker
Vladimir Dzhabarov emphasized the significance of the Soviet offensive in Manchuria, noting that it was decisive because the United States would not have succeeded in ending the war with atomic bombs alone
Read more
Zelensky admits impossibility of regaining control over lost territories — British daily
Vladimir Zelensky also conceded that reclaiming these territories through military means is no longer feasible
Read more
Expert points to importance of timely communication between Chinese, Russian leaders
According to the political scientist, timely communication between the Chinese and Russian leaders "is a hallmark of their interactions, enabling prompt consultations on key concerns"
Read more
Trump says he expects to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
US leader added that details will follow later
Read more
No officers among POWs Kiev refuses to swap, source says
According to a source in military diplomatic circles, about 70% of them are soldiers, privates and sailors
Read more
60% of Ukrainian assault groups destroyed in unsuccessful attacks near Sumy — sources
The enemy also lost one T-64BV tank and one D-20 howitzer
Read more
Wise negotiating, mutual concessions would end Ukraine war forever — Lukashenko
Speaking of the settlement terms, the Belarusian leader expressed hope that no demilitarized zone will be needed
Read more
Azerbaijan-Armenia joint declaration consists of seven provisions
The sides "reject any attempt at revenge, now or in the future"
Read more
Putin, Trump face long-standing issues, plans for meeting encouraging — US expert
"I am not sure that the Ukraine conflict is yet ripe for resolution but there are a lot of other important issues that it is well past time for the Russian and American leaders to try to sort out," Michael Desch said
Read more
Putin-Trump phone talks held in friendly atmosphere — WSJ
The leaders also exchanged numerous messages through mediators, the report says
Read more
Russian envoy calls for developing Russian-American ties in Arctic region
"Let's partner on the environment, infrastructure, and energy in the Arctic and beyond," Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Israel unaware of historical connection between Palestinians, Gaza — Saudi Arabia
Earlier, Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan proposed by the prime minister to take control of the entire territory of Gaza City and expand operations in the Palestinian enclave
Read more
Sukhoi SuperJet crashes near Moscow with crew on board during test flight after repairs
They took off from Zhukovsky Airport for flight testing
Read more
Von der Leyen says discusses Ukraine conflict, EU accession with Zelensky
The head of the EC said that Europe fully supports Ukraine
Read more
Expert sees proposed Putin-Trump meeting as West’s surrender in proxy-war with Russia
West and US leader "have realized they don't have any cards anymore to play against Russia," Rangarirai Shoko said
Read more
Europe, Kiev present proposal to end the conflict in Ukraine — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the initiative includes a demand for a cease-fire before any further steps, an exchange of territories on a reciprocal basis, which implies the withdrawal of troops from the regions by both Russia and Ukraine
Read more
India puts plans to purchase US weapons on hold — Reuters
Specifically, discussions on purchases of Stryker combat vehicles manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems and Javelin antitank missiles jointly developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin have been put on hold
Read more
Yerevan, Baku establish peace between two countries — Armenian PM
Nikol Pashinyan added that the unblocking of regional transportation links would attract billions of investment into the Armenian economy and urged the country’s citizens "to unite around the agenda of peace"
Read more
Aliyev, Pashinyan intend to jointly nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Both leaders expressed hope that US president would invite them to the Nobel Prize award ceremony
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,075 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 13 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Putin tells Xi about main results of conversation with Witkoff
The Kremlin press service said that the Chinese leader thanked Vladimir Putin for the information shared and spoke in favor of reaching a sustainable settlement to the Ukraine crisis
Read more
Putin says Russian hypersonic weapons’ existence impacts global situation
Russia is developing the most advanced weapons, including the Avangard hypersonic missile system and the Tsirkon long-range hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile, the president said
Read more
Putin-Trump meeting could be missed opportunity if limited to Ukraine — expert
"There are more important issues for the two presidents to address including the renewal of the New START Treaty which is due to expire in February 2026," James Carden, retired diplomat and former advisor to the US side of the US-Russia Bilateral Presidential Commission, said
Read more
Zapad 2025 drills to run deep inside Belarus due to border situation — Lukashenko
The announcements about the plans to hold these drills caused an uproar, especially in Poland and the Baltic states, the Belarusian leader said
Read more
Germany makes strategic error by cutting Russia ties, supporting Ukraine — ex-Merkel aide
Erich Vad also said he did not think Germany would supply Taurus missiles to Kiev
Read more
Russia’s public catering turnover up 8.1% YOY in H1 2025 — statistics
The turnover of public catering institutions lost 2.6% monthly in June of this year
Read more
White House says Baku-Yerevan deal is blow to Russia-China-Iran influence
A high-ranking US administration representative also questioned Russia's peacekeeping efforts in the region
Read more
Press review: Russia reacts to NATO nuclear activity as US-India tariffs may impact trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 6th
Read more
Ukrainian forces begin shelling Konstantinovka to intimidate population — expert
Igor Kimakovsky emphasized that a similar situation had been developing for a long time in Krasnoarmeysk and the neighboring village of Shevchenko
Read more
At least 245 people killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon following ceasefire — newspaper
According to Al Nahar, 516 were injured
Read more
Putin, Trump to discuss long-term settlement on Ukraine in Alaska — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov added that "the economic interests of our countries intersect in Alaska and the Arctic, and there are prospects for implementing large-scale, mutually beneficial projects"
Read more
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
Read more
At least 39 people killed, almost 500 injured in Gaza in past day — Health Ministry
That said, Gaza’s death toll has reached 61,369 since October 2023, and over 152,000 people have been injured
Read more
Russian Su-35S fighter provides cover for combat aircraft striking Ukrainian army sites
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, pilots of Russian operational/tactical aircraft conduct sorties at any time and in any weather conditions
Read more
Ukraine peace deal should rule out US military presence near Russian borders — Wagenknecht
Wagenknecht said an agreement on Ukraine should not be to Germany's detriment
Read more
Houthis say they attacked three targets in Israel
The attacks targeted Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, and facilities in the cities of Ashkelon and Beer-Sheva
Read more
Russia-US dialogue crucial for resolving Ukraine conflict — UNSC source
"This involves not only ceasing hostilities but also tackling security issues within the framework of global security architecture," the source architecture pointed out
Read more
Minsk alarmed by aggressive attitude of Poland, Baltic states — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president underlined that these neighboring states are exerting pressure from all sides
Read more
Israeli Gaza takeover plan calls for total civilian evacuation by October 7 — agency
The news report noted that Israel’s plan doesn’t mention the word "occupation," using "seizure" instead, as it fears potential consequences stemming from its international commitments concerning responsibility for the civilian population staying in occupied territories
Read more
NATO tries to gain firmer foothold in South Caucasus — Russian legislator
Konstantin Zatulin also remarked that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are once again demonstrating a willingness to disregard previous agreements with Russia
Read more
Indian companies continue to import Russian oil, volumes may have declined — source
All companies support a commercially advantageous deal, India continues to purchase Russian oil or any other that is cheaper, a source in the Indian oil industry noted
Read more
Putin to be first Russian leader to visit Alaska — US Department of State
Nikita Khrushchev, first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and chairman of the Council of Ministers, was the first Soviet leader to make an official visit to the United States back in 1959
Read more
Press review: Putin-Trump meeting may revive dialogue while Moscow, Abu Dhabi deepen ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 8th
Read more
India, Russia committed to expanding cooperation — Modi, following conversation with Putin
The Indian prime minister also thanked the Russian leader for information about the latest events in Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian mortar attack targets group of medical workers in DPR
Locals discovered fragments of NATO-made mines at the site of the attack, military expert Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack kills female civilian in Russia's Belgorod Region
The woman’s parents suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Read more
Number of Ukrainian troops seeking political asylum in Russia growing — security forces
"This is confirmed, among other things, by interrogations of the captives," the sources said
Read more
EU will not cling to Zelensky if power in Kiev changes — Dutch expert
According to Ab Gietelink, if Russian-American contacts on Ukraine are successful, the EU may join these discussions "in the coming months"
Read more