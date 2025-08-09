Europe, Kiev present proposal to end the conflict in Ukraine — WSJ

NEW YORK, August 9. /TASS/. European countries and Kiev have submitted their own blueprint to resolve the conflict in Ukraine for the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Leader Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported citing sources.

According to them, the governments of Great Britain, Germany and France participated in the development of the plan, aiming at drawing a common red line with Ukraine for potential negotiations.

According to the newspaper, the initiative includes a demand for a cease-fire before any further steps, an exchange of territories on a reciprocal basis, which implies the withdrawal of troops from the regions by both Russia and Ukraine, and security guarantees for Kiev in case of territorial concessions that may be linked to possible NATO membership.

European officials told the WSJ that the plan was presented to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Trump's special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff.

Earlier, the American president said that he expects to meet with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15. The plan was confirmed by Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov. According to him, Putin and Trump "will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis." The Kremlin expects that the next meeting of the two presidents will take place on Russian territory, Ushakov stressed.