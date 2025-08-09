Indian calls declaration between Baku, Yerevan important diplomatic achievement

NEW DELHI, August 9. /TASS/. India sees a peace declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia as an important achievement of diplomacy and dialogue, which New Delhi supports, said Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after a conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

"I was glad to have a conversation with the Armenian foreign minister. I congratulated him on the signing of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty in Washington," he wrote on X. "This is an important achievement for the dialogue and diplomacy that India stands for."

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on Friday following a trilateral meeting in Washington with US President Donald Trump. It includes seven points that emphasize the desire of Baku and Yerevan for peace, but do not capture its details. The declaration notes that the parties initialed the previously agreed text of the agreement on establishing peace and restoring relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and will also make efforts to finalize its ratification.