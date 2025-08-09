Six soldiers killed in ammunition explosion in southern Lebanon — TV

BEIRUT, August 9. /TASS/. At least six Lebanese army soldiers have been killed in an ammunition explosion in the vicinity of the city of Tyre in the south of the country, Al Hadath TV channel reported, citing military sources.

According to it, the detonation occurred when a unit of engineering troops was dismantling an arms depot belonging to the Shiite militia Hezbollah. Ambulances arrived at the scene, taking away the wounded soldiers.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed his condolences to the families of the killed. "It is with great pain that we grieve for the fallen soldiers of our army in the south, who performed their national duty," the statement posted on X reads. As the head of government stressed, the Lebanese armed forces remain "a reliable shield of the country and a bulwark of its sovereignty."

According to the Lebanon 24 news portal, since the ceasefire agreement came into force on November 27, 2024, Lebanese soldiers have dismantled over 500 Hezbollah facilities and control most of the border areas south of the Litani River.