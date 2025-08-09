Alaska summit overturns West's previous approaches to Russia — expert

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will discuss the entire range of bilateral and world issues, including Ukraine, during their August 15 meeting in Alaska, Oleg Karpovich, Vice-Rector for Scientific Affairs at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

"The decision to hold the presidents' summit in Alaska is deeply symbolic. Of course, by agreeing to come to the United States, President Vladimir Putin is showing respect to his American counterpart," Karpovich told TASS.

"But Donald Trump also completely abandoned the previous approaches of the West by inviting his Russian counterpart to visit him and destroying the line of boycott of Moscow."

Besides, Alaska "is a symbol of the common history of the two countries," the expert noted.

"The demonstration of the fact that Russia and the United States are linked by a common destiny cannot but create a special atmosphere around this meeting," Karpovich said. "Obviously, the conversation will focus not only on Ukraine, but also on the whole range of issues related to our bilateral relations and global politics.".