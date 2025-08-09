At least 39 people killed, almost 500 injured in Gaza in past day — Health Ministry

TUNIS, August 9. /TASS/. At least 39 people were killed and almost 500 suffered injuries in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, 39 bodies, including one pulled out of the rubble, as well as 491 injured people, were brought to hospitals across Gaza," the statement reads.

That said, Gaza’s death toll has reached 61,369 since October 2023, and over 152,000 people have been injured.

The Health Ministry also said that 11 deaths of starvation had been recorded in Gaza in the previous day, bringing the total number to 212.

Tensions intensified again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing residents of border settlements and taking hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages. In March, the Israeli military resumed military operations in Gaza, carrying out intensive strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. The Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel failed to make a ceasefire agreement in several rounds of talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US.