Trump says he expects to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that he expects to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page, adding that details will follow later.

On August 7, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced that Moscow and Washington had agreed to hold a meeting between their respective leaders in the coming days.