MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. By invading Kursk Region last year the Ukrainian military command made a strategic error, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Time magazine in an interview shown on the First Information TV channel.

"I knew exactly how the Russians would act when liberating the Kursk Region, and I was informed by [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I knew what kind of operation it would be, and I knew what forces would be involved. Strategically, Putin was right that this was a military mistake (on the part of Ukraine - TASS). They threw a lot of manpower at it, and what's more, these were their most well-trained guys. They went there, and now these forces are almost all destroyed. They did not achieve any result and other sections of the front were exposed," the president of Belarus said.

He said that in the event of a repetition of the situation in the Kursk Region, agreements with Russia do not oblige Minsk to send troops there.

"This is not an attack by Ukraine on Russia, although you may see it as such.".