Evacuation of 19 settlements starts in Kiev-controlled part of Donetsk People’s Republic

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic has announced forced evacuation of families with children from 19 settlements of the Liman community, head of the military administration of the Kiev-controlled part Vadim Filashkin.

"We are beginning a forced evacuation of families with children from the village of Yarovaya, the villages of Brusovka, Volchiy Yar, Derilovo, Dubrava, Zaketnoye, Kaleniki, Koroviy Yar, Krivaya Luka, Krymki, Lozovoye, Ozernoye, Alexandrovka, Sredneye, Sosnovoye, Stary Karavan, Rubtsy, Shchurovo, Yatskovka of the Limansk community," he said on Telegram.

Reports say there are 109 children in these settlements, Filashkin added.

Recently, the authorities of the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic have announced the evacuation of settlements quite often due to the approach of the front line.