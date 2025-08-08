BERLIN, August 8. /TASS/. The German government made a strategic mistake by severing relations with Russia and doubling down on support for Vladimir Zelensky, former military adviser to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, retired Brigadier General Erich Vad told TASS.

He noted that "Germany can no longer play a mediating role" in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. "The previous [Germany] government was too one-sidedly guided by the administration of [former US President Joe] Biden in foreign policy and supported Zelensky too strongly, while severing good relations with Moscow. This was and remains a strategic mistake," Vad said.

Vad also said he did not think Germany would supply Taurus missiles to Kiev.

Germany is the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States. Since the beginning of the conflict, it has provided Kiev with various kinds of assistance worth more than 40 billion euros. Russia has repeatedly said that pumping the Kiev regime with weapons only leads to a prolongation of the conflict.