White House says Baku-Yerevan deal is blow to Russia-China-Iran influence

WASHINGTON, August 8. /TASS/. The US administration believes it has scored a big win over Russia, China and Iran by brokering a deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan to create a new transport corridor, a high-ranking US administration representative said.

The representative noted that currently, crucial trade flows going between Asia and Europe pass largely through Russia and Iran, but after the deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan is signed, the region’s importance as a transit route will increase.

"What President [Donald] Trump has done is he's taken the politics out of the picture and made common sense prevail. What this will do for American businesses and frankly, for energy resources across Europe will be enormously powerful. The losers here are China, Russia and Iran," the representative said.

"When you look at what signal this sends, it sends that the one superpowering world is acting like the one superpowering world," the American official believes. The official also questioned Russia's peacekeeping efforts in the region.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the United States, Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan and Trump, will adopt on Friday a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and the creation of a transport corridor between the two Transcaucasian republics. They will also appeal to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to disband the Minsk Group.