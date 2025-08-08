THE HAGUE, August 8. /TASS/. The leadership of the European Union now supports Vladimir Zelensky, but it will not cling to him if the power in Kiev changes, Dutch journalist and political scientist, founder of the Alternatief media portal, Ab Gietelink, told TASS.

"European leaders such as [European Commission President Ursula] von der Leyen, [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz and [French President Emmanuel] Macron unconditionally support Vladimir Zelensky. But if the power in Kiev changes, they will support the new leader, because they understand that the conflict cannot continue indefinitely," he said.

In addition, according to the expert, if Russian-American contacts on Ukraine are successful, the EU may join these discussions "in the coming months."

On Thursday, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and the United States had brokered an agreement on a meeting between the leaders of the two countries - Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump - in the coming days. Next week was chosen as a benchmark, the exact date of the summit will be determined based on the results of the preparations.

On the same day, Vladimir Putin confirmed the preparation of a meeting with Trump, indicating that there is mutual interest in a bilateral meeting.

Statements about the upcoming meeting were made after the visit of US Presidential Special Representative Steven Witkoff to Moscow on August 6, where he met with Putin. The conversation lasted about 3 hours.

After winning the presidential election, Trump expressed the intention to improve relations with Russia. Since the beginning of the year, he has held several telephone conversations with Vladimir Putin.