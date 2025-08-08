Russia, Ukraine to have ordinary border following special op, Belarusian president hopes

MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has voiced hope that following the conclusion of the special military operation, an ordinary border and not a demilitarized zone will replace the line of engagement.

"It’s possible to agree on a so-called demilitarized – though, more accurately, militarized – zone of one, two, or even five kilometers on each side. That would be terrible," he said.

"Yes, a kind of no-man's land. But I hope that it won't come to that. There will be an ordinary border," the Belarusian president added.

Replying to a question as to what is needed for an ordinary border to be in place, Lukashenko said: "It is necessary to reach an agreement for the terms to be defined."

"Putin would agree to it sooner than Zelensky. He is stronger and more powerful," the Belarusian leader concluded.