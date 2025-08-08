Nobody wants to use nuclear weapons — Lukashenko

MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. No one wants to use nuclear weapons, but Russia and Belarus will use all means at their disposal if attacked on their soil, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Time Magazine in an interview, as shown on the First Information TV channel.

"Do I look suicidal? Neither [Russian President Vladimir] Putin nor I want to use nuclear weapons. We're not suicidal, you know that. But your satellites, friends, and allies should understand this as well. I have said more than once that if someone crosses our border, we will respond immediately with all the weapons we have," he said.

Lukashenko reiterated that the Oreshnik complex, which Russia promised to supply to Belarus by the end of the year, is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.