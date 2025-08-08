Lukashenko dismisses rumors about Russia's plans to attack Poland as 'complete stupidity'

MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed claims that Russia is allegedly planning to attack Poland and the Baltic countries as complete nonsense.

In an interview with Time magazine, broadcast on the First News TV channel, he stated, "This is complete stupidity. Believe me, this will not happen. I know this for sure. Putin and the military-political leadership of Russia do not have such aims - to fight against NATO. That would be foolish. In the foreseeable future - certainly not. Unless someone does something truly reckless. We have enough challenges here."

Lukashenko further warned that the West should be more concerned about losing Ukraine entirely. "What you should really fear is losing all of Ukraine," he said. "In fact, it could be divided: Hungary might take a portion, Poland is already eager to seize Western Ukraine, and so on. Only a narrow strip would remain."