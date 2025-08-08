MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has acknowledged that returning the territories under Russian control is impossible, reports the British daily The Telegraph. The newspaper notes that Ukraine would be open to a ceasefire, provided there is no international recognition of the areas controlled by Russia.

Zelensky also conceded that reclaiming these territories through military means is no longer feasible and emphasized the need to pursue diplomatic solutions to reach an agreement.

Furthermore, a Gallup poll indicates that 69% of Ukrainian residents now favor a swift resolution to the conflict through peaceful negotiations - more than three times the percentage recorded in 2022.