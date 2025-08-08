CHISINAU, August 8. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities' joining sanctions against Russia is a short-sighted policy that has damaged the country's economy, Vasile Tarlev, Moldova’s former Prime Minister (2001-2008) and now leader of the Future of Moldova party, said in an interview with TASS.

"Our politicians, the current leadership have gotten carried away, failing to understand what needs to be done. No one is forcing our government to join any sanctions. This is simply ambition, short-sightedness as there are many countries, members of the European Union, which have not joined [sanctions]. Moreover, we do not have this status. I think that it is short-sightedness, the lack of patriotism, professionalism and wisdom in carrying out the tasks the leadership is facing," he said, adding that the republic purchases energy resources at the highest prices in the world.

The deterioration of Moldovan-Russian relations began after President Maia Sandu and her ruling Action and Solidarity Party assumed power in 2021. They proceeded to significantly worsen in 2022 when Chisinau aligned itself with anti-Russian sanctions, and dozens of Russian diplomats were expelled.