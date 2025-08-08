Major European countries should hold summit with Russia, Hungarian PM Orban says

BUDAPEST, August 8. /TASS/. It would be necessary to convene a summit between Russia and France, Germany and other major European countries after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, hold a personal meeting, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a morning program on the Kossuth Radio.

He welcomed reports about preparations for a Putin-Trump meeting announced by Moscow and Washington as "good news." "I still insist that there can be a [Ukraine] ceasefire only if the US and Russian presidents reach agreement," the Hungarian head of government shared.

Orban expressed regret over the fact that the EU leadership had distanced itself from the Ukraine settlement process, choosing to support continued conflict instead. Even, the EU leaders in Brussels "are of little use," as talks on import tariffs with Washington showed, the Hungarian prime minister argued.

"Therefore, instead of them, the German chancellor and the French president should jointly travel to Moscow for talks on Europe’s behalf or, if need be, hold talks at a neutral venue. A Russian-European summit should take place because this war is being fought in Europe," Orban stated.

He believes that EU countries must "be proactive" in organizing a summit meeting with Russia. The prime minister added that he had repeatedly voiced this idea at talks with his European counterparts in Brussels.