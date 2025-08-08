Trump to meet with Aliyev, Pashinyan in Washington

WASHINGTON, August 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will meet in Washington with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev.

The meeting with Pashinyan is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. local time (6:30 p.m. GMT), with Aliyev - at 3:20 p.m. local time (7:20 p.m. GMT).

When bilateral meetings are concluded at 4:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT), a joint trilateral statement is expected to be made.

A trilateral meeting of Trump, Aliyev and Pashinyan is also possible.

Trump said on Truth Social that the ceremony of signing a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan will take place in Washington on August 8.

According to Trump, the White House will host "a Historic Peace Summit" with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

"My Administration has been engaged with both sides for quite some time. Tomorrow, President Aliyev AND Prime Minister Pashinyan will join me at the White House for an official Peace Signing Ceremony," Trump wrote.

Earlier, The Washington Post wrote citing White House sources that the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders may announce the signing of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan. However, experts consider this development unlikely as long as two of Azerbaijan’s main preconditions are not met. In order to achieve peace, Armenia will have to change its constitution, which contains territorial claims to Azerbaijan, and the OSCE Minsk Group will have to be disbanded.