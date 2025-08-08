Moldovan government’s promises to join EU by 2028 are lies — ex-premier

CHISINAU, August 8. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her government’s promises to join the European Union by 2028 are lies, because the country is not ready, former Moldovan Prime Minister Vasily Tarlev has told TASS.

"We need to join groups that serve our national interests. I think this lies, empty promises in the run-up to elections," he said.

"Moldova is not ready to be a member of the European Union and, frankly speaking <…> Moldova is not ready even for the EU candidate status," the ex-premier continued. "Regrettably, there are no signs indicating that Moldova can become a member of the European Union within the next five, ten, or maybe even 15 years."