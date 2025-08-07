During phone talk with Putin, Ramaphosa supports peace initiatives on Ukraine

PRETORIA, August 8. /TASS/. In a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed full support to peace initiatives that facilitate the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, his administration said in a statement.

"President CyrilRamaphosa has this afternoon, 7 August 2025, held a telephone discussion with President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation. The discussion followed President Putin's request to brief President Ramaphosa on the peace process with Ukraine and to engage on issues of mutual bilateral interest," the statement says.

"President Ramaphosa welcomed the briefing and expressed South Africa's full support to peace initiatives that will end the war and contribute to a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," it says.

Also, the two leaders agreed to further their discussions on moving forward the strategic relationship between their two countries.