Authorities in Moldovan region point to risk of instability after leader sentenced

CHISINAU, August 7. /TASS/. The People’s Assembly (parliament) of Moldova’s autonomous region of Gagauzia and the regional Executive Committee have pointed to the risk of instability after the region’s leader Evghenia Gutsul was sentenced to prison.

"We fully blame the central Moldovan authorities for the destabilization of the situation in Gagauzia and the escalation of the conflict between Comrat and Chisinau as they have chosen the path of political repression instead of dialogue and are using repression as a tool to combat dissent ahead of the parliamentary elections," reads a joint statement published on the legislature’s website.

The Gagauz authorities also pointed out that they did not recognize the court’s decision and planned to organize protest rallies in the region.