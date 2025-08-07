Presidents of the UAE, Russia discuss cooperation in economy, energy sector — statement

DUBAI, August 7. /TASS/. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed expansion of cooperation between the UAE and Russia in economy, trade, investments, space and energy sector during talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the WAM news agency reported.

During the meeting, the two sides "reviewed progress in UAE-Russia cooperation, particularly in the fields of the economy, trade, investment, space, and energy, as well as other areas that serve the development-focused priorities of both countries and reflect their aim to bolster their strategic partnership," the news agency said.

The presidents of the two countries "also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," WAM added.