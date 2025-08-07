Cambodia formally nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

BANGKOK, August 7. /TASS/. Phnom Penh has formally nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s letter to the Nobel Committee.

"I, as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, have the great honor to formally nominate the Honorable Donald J. Trump, 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, for the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his historic contributions in advancing world peace," the Agence Kampuchea Press media outlet quoted the letter as saying.

The prime minister pointed out that Trump’s timely intervention "averted a potentially devastating conflict, was vital in preventing great loss of lives and paved the way towards the restoration of peace" between Cambodia and Thailand.

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa nominated the US president for the Nobel Peace Prize in March. Prior to that, the US leader was nominated for the award by Congresswoman Claudia Tenney in January 2024. She suggested that Trump be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his assistance in the signing of the Abraham Accords on the normalization of Israel’s relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Earlier, Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize three times, particularly for his contribution to the making of these agreements.

In particular, Republican Representative Buddy Carter nominated Trump for the prize for his historic role in a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The nomination was backed by Israeli Permanent Representative to the UN Danny Danon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also sent a letter to the Nobel Committee, nominating Trump for the Peace Prize.