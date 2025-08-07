Merz discusses Ukraine with Zelensky after Putin-Witkoff meeting — German Cabinet

BERLIN, August 7. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine. This dialogue followed a meeting in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Representative for Ukraine, Steve Witkoff, as reported by German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius.

Cornelius highlighted that both leaders acknowledged the efforts of US President Donald Trump to mediate a settlement of the conflict. He also noted that Merz and Zelensky concurred on the need for Russia to cease hostilities in Ukraine. "Both agreed to maintain close communication with European partners and the United States," Cornelius added, reaffirming Merz’s commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov informed journalists that Witkoff was received by President Putin on August 6. Ushakov described the meeting as "useful and constructive," during which Russia conveyed certain signals regarding Ukraine and received corresponding messages from the United States.