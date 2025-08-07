UAE president arrives on official visit to Russia

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived on an official visit to Russia, a TASS correspondent reported.

His flight landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 Airport on Thursday.

At the airport, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov welcomed the UAE president who arrived with a representative delegation.

The Kremlin has announced that the two leaders are scheduled to discuss "the current state and future prospects of the multidimensional cooperation between Russia and the UAE, as well as some pressing international matters, including the situation in the Middle East." The UAE leader intends to talks bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and energy with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the UAE-based news agency WAM reported.

Al Nahyan last visited Russia in October 2024. Following talks with Putin in the Russian capital, Sheikh Mohammed traveled to Tatarstan to attend a BRICS summit.