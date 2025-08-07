CHISINAU, August 7. /TASS/. The provision in Moldova's criminal code allowing sentence deferrals for women with young children will not apply to Gagauz head Evgenia Gutsul's case, her lawyer Natalia Bayram told TASS.

"This exception does not apply in her situation," the attorney stated. While Moldovan law permits sentencing delays for mothers of children under eight, this provision excludes those sentenced to over five years' imprisonment.

Gutsul, mother to a three-year-old and another child, received a seven-year sentence, sparking public outrage. Former Prosecutor General Alexander Stoianoglo criticized the verdict: "Dangerous contract killers walk free after murders, drug dealers get pardoned, yet mothers with young children get years behind bars and get arrested right in the courtroom for 'electoral corruption.'"

On Tuesday, Gutsul was accused of violating financing laws for the Shor opposition party and was sentenced to seven years in prison. The court also stripped her of her right to belong to political parties for five years and ordered her to pay $2.4 million, which, according to the investigation, was used to finance the party.

The politician categorically rejects all charges and slams the case as political. She said that the Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls Moldova’s parliament and government, is behind the trial. Gutsul’s lawyers said that they would appeal the court’s decision to a higher court.

Relations between the Gagauzia head and the Moldovan leadership deteriorated in 2023 after her victory in the autonomous region’s elections. She made statements about her intention to strengthen the region’s friendly relations with Russia and criticized Chisinau’s policy of confrontation with Moscow. The region’s authorities tried to declare the elections illegal. However, the Gagauz parliament expressed solidarity with Gutsul. Several mass rallies in support of the leader were held in the region. Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maia Sandu refused to sign a decree approving Gutsul’s membership in the government, despite it being required by the country’s legislation.