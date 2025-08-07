China-Russia cooperation lafwul, deserves respect, protection — Chinese Embassy in US

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. China's cooperation with Russia is reasonable and lawful, as well as deserving of respect and protection, Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Liu Pengyu told TASS in response to potential new US import tariffs targeting China over its trade relations with Russia.

"The international community, including China, has conducted normal cooperation with Russia within the framework of international law. This is reasonable and lawful without harm done to any third party, and deserves to be respected and protected," Liu stated. "China has always been firmly opposed to illegal and unjustifiable unilateral sanctions and so-called long-arm jurisdiction by the US. Tariff wars have no winners. Coercion and pressuring will lead nowhere."

Liu noted that "recently, China and the U.S. held the latest round of China-US economic and trade talks in Stockholm," where both sides "reviewed and affirmed the implementation of the consensus reached in the economic and trade talks in Geneva and the framework agreed on in London talks." "We hope that the US can work with China to continue adhering to the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone talks, make full use of the role of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, keep enhancing consensus, reducing misunderstandings and strengthening cooperation, further deepen dialogue and consultations, and strive for more win-win outcomes," the spokesperson concluded.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that The Washington administration may impose additional tariffs on China for trading with Russia. When asked about the matter during a White House press briefing, the US leader said that it will depend on how things go.