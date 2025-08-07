US to "be back" if Iran resumes nuclear program — Trump

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. Washington could strike Iran again if Tehran attempts to revive its nuclear capabilities, US President Donald Trump warned during a White House press briefing.

"Well, we have stopped wars in the Middle East by stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon," Trump said. "They can say they're going to start all over again, but that's a very dangerous thing for them to do, because we'll be back," he stressed.

"As soon as they start, we'll be back. And I think they understand," the US leader concluded.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage. Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which went into effect on June 24.