Trump may decide to impose new sanctions against Russia within next 24-36 hours — Rubio

NEW YORK, August 7. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may decide to impose new anti-Russian sanctions within the next 24 to 36 hours, US State Secretary Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox Business.

"That’s a decision the president will need to make over the next 24 to 36 hours. A lot of it depends on how the talks will be going over the next couple of days and the progress made. Then, ultimately, it's the president's call in terms of whether he still thinks sanctions need to go in place or not pending this thing we move forward on. I don't think we're at the stage yet where the president has to make that decision. He'll have to make it by Friday, but we're going to do a lot of work today and tomorrow to see how close we can bring the two sides together. And then, [we'll] present that to the president and let him make a decision," the top US diplomat said.

Earlier, CBS correspondent Weijia Jiang reported, citing sources, that Trump, despite progress in talks with Russia, intends to impose secondary sanctions against Moscow on Thursday.